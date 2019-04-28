Sixth annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival kicks off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual Jewish Film Festival is going six years strong at Thalian Arts Center.

Seven lucky Jewish film makers’ work was chosen this year to be featured, and this evening kicked off the two week festival.

- Advertisement -

One of the goals of the festival is to remind us that we are all more alike than we are different.

Debbie Smith, the festival chair said that this year’s festival has a specific focus.

“The theme of our festival this time is challenging stereotypes and bridging the differences,” Smith said. “This is something we’d like for our Jewish and non Jewish film goers to see and to feel when they come here.”

Related Article: Wilmington Jewish Film Festival Summer Series going on now

If you would like to purchase tickets, please visit the film festival’s website.