OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A very special fundraiser for the Special Olympics hits the road this weekend in Brunswick County. Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy Rebecca Allen sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to give a preview of the Coastal Flame Car and Bike Show!

It’s happening at the Lowes Foods at 6278 Beach Drive in Ocean Isle Beach at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The free event is fun for the whole family!