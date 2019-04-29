Cement truck overturns on Highway 133

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cement truck flipped over in Brunswick County early Monday morning snarling traffic on Highway 133/River Road SE in Belville.

According to Chief John Grimes with the Leland Fire Department, the cement truck flipped just south of Morecamble Boulevard.

Traffic heading northbound on Highway 133/River Road SE was snarled for miles. WAZE reported traffic was down to 5 miles-per-hour around 8 AM.

Belville Elementary School issue an alert to parents informing them of the situation and to expect delays. Buses were also expected to be running late due to the accident.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.