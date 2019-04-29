Chick-fil-A delivers food to boy in hospital on a Sunday

TEMPLE, TX (CNN) — Anyone who has tried to eat at Chick-fil-A on a Sunday knows that’s the one day of the week the fast food chain famously closes its doors to allow employees to both rest and worship.

This Easter Sunday, the chicken restaurant bent its rules to help a very sick boy — thanks to a nurse at McLane Children’s hospital in Temple, Texas.

Ten-year-old Danny Agee was rushed to the hospital on Easter, unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own, his father Joey Agee told CNN. It turned out that he had a brain tumor causing a dangerous buildup of fluid.

Doctors immediately placed a drain that stabilized the pressure on Danny’s brain. But he was not out of danger. A neurosurgical team prepared to operate the next morning.

When nurses removed Danny’s breathing tube so he could take his first sips of water since his ordeal began, he also asked for food. He had not been able to eat anything for nearly the entire day. When his doctor said he could eat anything he wanted, Danny asked for nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

After being told the restaurant was closed, Danny was ready to settle for other fast food options — but his primary care nurse Jenny Pearce had another idea. Her brother-in-law had previously worked at a nearby Chick-fil-A, she told CNN, and she figured it wouldn’t hurt to try to call in a favor to see if someone could quickly cook up a few chicken nuggets.

