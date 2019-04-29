Diamond Hawk sophomore Noah Bridges earns CAA Player of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports) — UNCW sophomore outfielder Noah Bridges was named Colonial Athletic Association Player-of-the-Week after leading the Seahawks to an important series win over the College of Charleston last weekend.

The Seahawks won their third conference series of the season to move into third place in the conference standings. The series win was also the first for UNCW at Patriots Point.

Bridges hit .455 for the week, collected four doubles and drove in seven runs as UNCW went 3-2 with a win over Campbell earlier in the week. Over his last 15 games, Bridges is hitting .367 and driven in 22 runs on the strength of eight doubles and a home run.

The Seahawks rallied for a 6-5 win in the CofC opener, scoring three times, all with two out, in the top of the ninth. Bridges began the winning rally with a double. On Saturday, he collected three hits and tied his career high of five runs batted in a 14-4 series clinching victory.

Earlier in the week, he had three hits in a road loss at nationally-ranked East Carolina. He leads the Seahawks with four three-hit games and has 12 multi-hit games on the season.

UNCW visits nationally-ranked NC State on Apr. 30 for a 6 p.m. start before returning to Brooks Field for a three-game conference series with Delaware beginning on May 3.