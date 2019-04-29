Fire that released sulfuric acid at zinc plant is contained

MOORESBORO, NC (AP) — A fire at a zinc production plant in North Carolina has been contained. The blaze had released sulfuric acid into the air and led to evacuations of nearby residents.

American Zinc Products said in a statement Monday that firefighters contained the blaze in Mooresboro. The company added that none of its employees were injured and all are accounted for.

The fire started Sunday night at the plant, which lies near the border between North and South Carolina. Deputies went door-to-door warning people to evacuate as the burning plant released sulfuric acid. The county says about a half-mile area has been evacuated.

Rutherford County Assistant Fire Marshal John Greenway told news outlets firefighters had at one point pulled away because their gear tested positive for hazardous materials.