WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A hospice patient’s dream of selling her artwork came true when her paintings were featured in an art show.

All but one painting had sold by the time Marcia Zachary died last week.

Zachary was a Lower Cape Fear Hospice patient.

Hospice worked with Sunset River Marketplace in Calabash to hold a gallery opening for Zachary on April 4.

Services for Zachary will be announced at a later date.