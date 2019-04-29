Keep Pounding Day kicks off with service project at Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special guest made an appearance at Battleship North Carolina Monday morning as part of a service project throughout the Carolinas.

Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper helped volunteers scrub the decks of the Battleship. The event kicked off the team’s inaugural Keep Pounding Day on May 1.

As part of the event, the team and staff will take part in 25 service projects throughout the Carolinas.

May 1 was chosen for the inaugural date of Keep Pounding Day in honor of former Panthers player and coach Sam Mills, who wore number 51.

The Panthers presented the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina with a check for $5,100.