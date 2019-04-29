New NC law could stop telemarketers from using fake phone numbers

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WNCN) — State lawmakers on Monday will hear a bill that could permanently hang up on robocalls in North Carolina.

Right now, it’s easy for a scammer to use a fake number that appears local in order to get you to answer your phone. It’s more than annoying as robocalls are often scammers looking to defraud or steal from you.

That’s what lawmakers want to stop with the “Truth in Caller ID Act.” It would ban callers from using a fake number or name to mask their real identity.

Federal law already prohibits this and new federal bills are amping up the threat of prosecution and prison for those callers.

This state bill, if passed, would address it at the state level and force callers to use only their own information.

While the bill is a Republican-sponsored bill, it’s expected that it will garner support from both parties.

If it passes into law, the Truth in Caller ID Act would become effective December 1.