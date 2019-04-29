North Carolina boy dies after being run over in driveway

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 7-year-old boy died when he was run over by a truck in the driveway of a home.

A Greensboro Police Department news release says that Bourham Bassirou was playing in the driveway Sunday near the parked truck. Police say the truck was taken out of gear and the emergency brake released, causing it to run over the boy.

It wasn’t clear if someone was in the truck or how the brake was released.

Google Maps shows that the house in a neighborhood west of downtown has a driveway that slopes downward toward the street.