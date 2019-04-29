Police: Nearly a dozen people shot in Wilmington since late March

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are beefing up patrols throughout several of Wilmington’s inner-city neighborhoods due to a recent rash of shootings.

Police say the shootings are due to several gang rifts, a domestic and two self-inflicted gun incidents. Several of the victims and suspects have gang ties.

Since March 27, WPD says one person has been killed and 10 have been shot.

Two arrests have been made and a warrant has been secured for 19-year-old, Michael Mitchell, in connection to the death of Willie Sellers Jr., who was shot and killed on April 5 in the 1000 block of Emory Street. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Mitchell.

WPD says 15 guns have been seized.

Police are working with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to aid in these patrols.

“Our citizens have a right to live in safe communities free from violence,” Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said. “There are many adults and children living in these communities who are innocent by-standers deserving of a community free from violence. It is our desire to bring some tranquility back to their neighborhoods.”

Police are urging anyone with information on any of the shootings to please use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609 with your information.