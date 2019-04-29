Town Creek Middle School to welcome students in August 2020

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction in a local school district is making the grade in more ways than one.

Brunswick County Schools posted a bird’s eye view on social media of it’s a construction update at Town Creek Middle School.

The district says the new middle school will become the 20th school in Brunswick County and will open for students for the first time in August of the 2020-2021 school year.

Brunswick County citizens approved a $152 million school bond in 2016, which will help fund the construction of Town Creek Middle and Early College High School.