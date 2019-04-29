Town of Belville plans to appeal H2GO decision

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — After a Brunswick County judge ruled last week that the transfer of H2GO to the Town of Belville was “unlawful, void, and no effect,” the Town of Belville plans to appeal the decision.

The vote was 3-2 in favor with Mayor Mike Allen voting to appeal.

Mike McGill, a spokesperson for the Town of Belville regarding the matter, said in a statement:

“As we stated back in 2017, protecting the health and welfare of our citizens is the most important responsibility we have as public servants.

Given everything we know about the contamination of the Cape Fear River, it is unconscionable to think that the 25,000 people served by H2GO are being kept from getting cleaner water faster and without a rate increase.

This isn’t about the health and welfare of its citizens for Leland’s leaders. As they showed with their statement last week, this matter is all about power and control. Remember, Leland tried to dissolve and take over H2GO back in 2015.

While we respect the Court, we believe the Order left open several avenues for appeal. We will be exploring those paths and other issues moving forward.

Leland likes to talk about wasting money. That’s why it must be said that by blocking the H2GO RO plant, they will be forcing their citizens to pay a 25% rate increase for water that’s more than two years away from their taps.

Also, it needs to pointed out that the RO plant was already being constructed after years of financial planning. As a result, walking away from the plant would waste $15 million already spent on the plant.

We believe continuing to fight this matter in court will save H2GO’s customers, and the citizens of both Leland and Belville, millions of dollars of their hard-earned money.

But what is more important is making sure the people of northeastern Brunswick County are provided with safe, clean drinking water as quickly as possible.

As the StarNews just said in Tuesday’s editorial, “We can’t think of a local-government responsibility that is more important.”