Wilmington Christian baseball slugs their way past Bethel Christian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Christian Academy pounded out eight hits as a team on Monday night to beat Bethel Christian in their first round playoff game, 11-1 in six innings.

Patriot freshman Hayden Naylor led the team at the plate in the victory. He went (2-4) with two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Will Helms picked up the win on the mound for Wilmington Christian. The senior threw five innings allowing one earned and striking out seven Trojan hitters.

WCA will take on Wilson Christian tomorrow on the road with 5:00 p.m. first pitch.