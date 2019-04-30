2 cases of HIV confirmed from possible ‘vampire facials’ at spa

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — The New Mexico Department of Health is warning anyone who is considering “injection-related” procedures to verify they are being done by a licensed medical provider after two people contracted HIV at a now-closed spa.
With two confirmed cases of HIV linked to the VIP Spa in Albuquerque, NM, clients are being encouraged to get tested for bloodborne infections if they had “injection-related procedures,” like the so-called vampire facial, popularized by Kim Kardashian.
The vampire facial procedure takes samples of a client’s blood, extracts the plasma, then injects the plasma back into the client’s face with needles.
Dr. Tierney Murphy with the Department of Health says the aesthetician running the VIP Spa was using unsafe practices that could spread infections like HIV and hepatitis B and C.
More than 130 former clients of the spa, which was shut down in September, have come forward to get tested.