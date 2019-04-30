Brunswick schools won’t turn away hungry kids Wednesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools says they won’t turn away any children in need of a meal Wednesday as schools closed due to a number of teacher attending a rally in Raleigh.

Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamans said, “there is no official location for a child to receive a meal on May 1 due to schools being closed to students, but should a child come to a school in need of a meal, we would never turn them away. We would find the meal for them.”

New Hanover County Schools will also be closed Wednesday.

They will serves a free lunch at three locations within the county.