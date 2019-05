KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sparking an interest in the world around us, that’s the mission of Women in Science Day coming up this weekend at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gail Lemiec from the North Carolina Aquarium sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to tell more about the inspiring women involved in various sciences.

