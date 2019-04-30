Contractor hangs by harness after falling under Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A contractor working on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge hung by a harness underneath the bridge after falling, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT spokeswoman Lauren Haviland said the incident happened sometime this weekend, but they are still waiting on the full report for exact details.

Haviland said contractors have been working underneath the bridge using a fall protection system that allows them to stand under the bridge. She said a contractor was taking out the fall protection system when he slipped and fell. She said the contractor was wearing a harness when it happened, so nothing happened.

Haviland said no injuries were reported. She said the NCDOT is expecting to get a report from the contractor today and they are waiting to see exactly what happened.