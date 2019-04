WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The construction on Kerr Avenue in Wilmington never seems to end, but could there be an end in sight?

The NCDOT says the Kerr Avenue project is still ongoing.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman says once all the median construction is finished, the intersection at Kerr and Market can be put into its final traffic pattern.

She says they hope to start putting in the last layer of asphalt in June and be done by early fall.