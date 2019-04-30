Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run near Calabash

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol needs your help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brunswick County.

Troopers responded to Marlowtown Road near Calabash around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, who was hit by an unknown type of vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Wilber Green, of Calabash, died from his injuries.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle involved drove off before they arrived.

If you know any information, contact the State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Center at 1 (800) 334-7411 or the New Hanover County SHP office at (910) 395-3917.