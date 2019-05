WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They will literally make rhythm out of anything, and you are bound to get caught up in the beat. The performance group “STOMP” is appearing in Wilmington tonight and tomorrow at the Wilson Center. The performances start at 7:30 p.m. You don’t want to miss it!

Some of the cast graciously stopped by Good Evening Wilmington to give us a preview of their performance.

