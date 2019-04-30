Officers finding pets in hot cars daily in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As summer quickly approaches, the temperatures are rising and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for pet owners.

Officer Stephen Watson from New Hanover County Animal Services said officers are finding pets in hot cars daily.

“We are getting like three to five per officer dog in car calls a day already,” Officer Watson said. “A lot of the People will leave their cars running with the air conditioning full blast and that’s fine, but it’s marginal, because you never know. Air conditioning could go out. Your car could cut off. It is a citable offense.”

Watson said it is a $300 fine whether the dog is in distress or not.

“It’s just we take a dim view on it because you don’t have to take your dog with you,” Watson said.