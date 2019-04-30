Overnight power outage planned for Bayshore Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People who live along Bayshore Drive in New Hanover County will be without power for a few hours overnight.

Duke Energy says they have to move power poles and power lines because of the DOT’s road widening project along Market Street.

Starting at 9 p.m., people who live along Bayshore Drive and the side streets in that neighborhood will have their power turned off until early Wednesday.

Duke Energy says it will affect 640 customers, who were notified by phone on Sunday as well as door hangars.

The utility hopes to have power back on before 4 a.m.