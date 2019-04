WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of South Front Street in Wilmington will be closed Tuesday for an emergency sewer repair.

CFPUA says the 500 block of South Front Street between Church and Castle streets is closed to all through traffic while crews make repairs.

Recommended detours include: southbound traffic on South Front take Market to South Third St.; northbound traffic on South Front take Castle Street to Third.

The closure is expected to be in place throughout the day.