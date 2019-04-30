Pearl Harbor survivor, Wilmington resident dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of Wilmington’s last known survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

William “Bill” Hendley was a long time Wilmington resident who served on the Battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized bottom up in the harbor on December 7, 1941. Hendley was 99 years old.

Another local Pearl Harbor survivor and Navy officer Harold Garrish died in December at 100 years old.

Hendley, Garrish, and Leslie “Bud” Hollenbeck were honored in December 2017 in a ceremony hosted by the World War II Wilmington Coalition.

Hendley told WWAY in 2017 he was in the shower with nine other men at the time of the bombing. If it was not for his Chief Petty Officer, Hendley would not be here today to share his story.

When the bombs hit the USS Oklahoma, Hendley and the other men had to escape from the port hole on the ship. His chief officer couldn’t fit so he helped the others get out, Hendley said his chief prayed while knowing his fate.

“Thank him for God sakes,” Hendley told WWAY. “Thank him for, I wouldn’t have wanted him to lose his life but I appreciate the fact that he did lose his life saving eight of us,” Hendley said.

Hendley and the eight others jumped into the water surrounded by fire with no clothes, then had to swim to the beach for safety.

The funeral is planned for Saturday.

The only known survivor now in southeastern NC is Hollenbeck, of Wilmington, who served as a Navy signalman on the Battleship USS Pennsylvania.