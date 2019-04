NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a sweet and shy cat looking for a family to join.

Shelter staff say she can be timid and shy, but also active and playful. Staff also say that she’s very affectionate once she warms up to you.

She’d do better in a family with no other pets.

To meet her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.