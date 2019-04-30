Stylish North Carolina goat turns social media sensation

Billy Gotti the Goat, just makes people happy. He’s also the most stylish animal you probably could ever meet.
“This is Billy’s outfit. He has on his khaki’s and things,” said Jo’lee Shine who created Billy’s social media pages. “My son stays fresh. He stays fresh.”
The goat has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and 80,000 likes on Facebook. Shine said she made the social media pages to share videos showcasing their daily shenanigans. Each post has thousands of shares.
“From Africa, Haiti, UK, I think I was in Ireland,” Shine said.
For one reason or another, people just can’t get enough of the two. One Instagram user said, “This is my new favorite account on Instagram,” another said “Omg I love him. This is too cute!!’”