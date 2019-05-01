Brunswick County girl loses battle with brain cancer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County girl who has been fighting against brain cancer for more than a year has died.

According to the Team Madison-Donut Give Up Facebook page, Madison Williams passed away Wednesday afternoon.

Madison was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called High Grade Neuroepithelial Brain Cancer/Tumor in March 2018.

The family posted on Facebook Tuesday that tumors had tripled in size over a short period of time and new ones were forming. Madison was put in hospice and family enjoyed their final moments with her.

“Thank you for loving our little girl with us during this difficult time,” the family wrote in a post.

Over the last several months, the community has rallied around the Williams family.

No word yet on any funeral arrangements.