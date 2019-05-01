Chancellor identifies victims in deadly UNC Charlotte shooting

(ABC News) — A day after the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte, Chancellor Philip Dubois is sharing the identity of the students who were killed as well as those who were injured.

Ellis Parlier, 19 of Midland, NC, and Riley Howell, 21 of Waynesville, NC, were both killed, Dubois told ABC News.

- Advertisement -

All four of the victims who were injured are expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said, adding that only three are still in the hospital. Dubois plans to visit them on Wednesday.

The four who were injured are Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Alramadhan’s family is traveling from Saudi Arabia, Dubois said. Pescaro, Dehart and Houpt are all from North Carolina.