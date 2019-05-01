Gator encounters wow Horry County neighborhoods

Brick Graham was relaxing at his home when his friend rang.

“He said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I’m at home.’ He said, ‘Come down Simplicity [Lane], I’ve got something you’ve gotta see.”

- Advertisement -

Graham rushed over to join John Davin in watching as officials wrangled a 10 foot, three inch alligator out of a neighbor’s yard.

“There’s the biggest gator I’ve ever seen in this neighborhood,” Graham exclaimed. “It was real fat… I don’t know what it was, but he was full.”

Graham said it took about 15 minutes for officials to get the alligator under control, but not before a crowd gathered.

Police officers helped to keep the audience back, but not because they were called to the scene.

“One of them told me, ‘Hey this isn’t our beat, but we heard the call, we wanted to see it,'” Graham laughed.

Read more here.