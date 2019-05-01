Leland announces Movies in the Park dates

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Break out your light sabers and Princess Leia buns – the Town of Leland will host a “May the Fourth Be with You” celebration in honor of the unofficial Star Wars holiday with a special screening of “The Last Jedi” on Saturday.

The movie will begin shortly after sunset at Leland Municipal Park, 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland.

This event, which will kick off the town’s free Movies in the Park series, will include costume contests for children, adults and families, as well as other themed activities.

Following the kickoff on May 4, family movies will be shown every other Saturday through June 15. All movies will begin soon after sundown.

Movie-goers can bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Onsite concessions will offer food and beverages for purchase. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

In addition to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Movies in the Park will include:

May 18 – “Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 1 – “Incredibles 2”

June 15 – “Mary Poppins Returns”

On May 11, the town will host a special Date Night event, featuring a screening of “Crazy Rich Asians,” lawn games and a food truck.