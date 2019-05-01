Leland man charged with murder after beating victim dies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a Leland man who was arrested in Virginia by US Marshals Wednesday morning faces murder and assault charges.

According to arrest warrants, 31-year-old Edvinn Lopez allegedly assaulted German Villamaza on Walker Street NE in the Fairhaven Mobile Home Park Saturday.

He allegedly hit him until he was knocked unconscious then kicked him while wearing boots.

Villamaza died Tuesday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Lopez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and second degree murder.