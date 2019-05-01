Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing teens

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man will spend the next few decades behind bars for sexually abusing two female teens.

43-year-old Shawn Edward Johnson, of Hampstead, pleaded guilty this week in Pender County Superior Court to statutory sex offense and statutory rape.

- Advertisement -

Johnson abused the first teen over a three year period starting when she was 12 years old and ending when she reported the abuse when she was 15 years old.

He also abused another female teen over three months, starting when she was 13 years old. Johnson knew both victims before the abuse began.

When confronted by the victims and their families with the allegations of abuse, he called 911 to report the crimes himself.

Johnson was sentenced to 37-54 years in prison. Once released, he will be placed on post-release supervision for five years and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.