QVC sets Southport as backdrop for summer campaign

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The network known for making it easy to shop at home filmed in Southport Wednesday.

Producers with QVC took advantage of the stunning views at the “Happiest Seaside Town” to kick off summer early with their #HowtoSummer campaign.

With the waterfront as the backdrop, Mary Nelson QVC and Kate Bryan, lifestyle and beauty blogger of The Small Things Blog, were live online to showcase various summer items on the network.

According to their website, Quality Value Convenience, or QVC, is the nation’s largest cable television shopping business. The company, founded in July 1986, sells a variety of items including clothing, electronics, jewelry, and sporting equipment.