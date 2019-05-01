Teachers call for change with rally in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Not everyone was able to make it up to Raleigh Wednesday for that rally, but that didn’t stop Wilmington teachers’ voices from being heard.

Teachers rallied at the intersections of College and Oleander and at Third and Market streets.

Holding signs, they showed their support for what their counterparts are doing in Raleigh.

While funding is the main focus of the rally, Christy Lancaster, a special ed teacher at Forest Hills Elementary School, says that this is about much more than money.

“Teachers are important we educate, we take care of kids, we are more than just doing a job we care for them and it’s important for people to know that we care about our jobs and it’s not just for the money it’s for other things it’s for the students it’s to educate the United States of America,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster and other teachers explained that they spent between $50-$100 out of their own pockets on their students each month.