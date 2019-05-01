Their CF Story, another year with Cystic Fibrosis leading into Great Strides

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — May marks a month of awareness for patients with Cystic Fibrosis. This weekend dozens of friends and families will gather at Hugh MacRae Park for the Wilmington 2019 Great Strides Walk to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

A year ago, we introduced you to the Lilleys. At that time, their daughter Selah Grace had just left the hospital after a fight with a known bacteria that impacts CF patients.

The family is sharing their story of another year. Fortunately it was one outside of the hospital but with its share of ups and downs.

You can be a part of their journey to help find a cure by visiting their walk Team or the walk team of WWAY’s Andrew James.