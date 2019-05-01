UNCW coach, freshman win top CAA golf honors

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW SPORTS) — UNCW freshman Segundo Oliva Pinto and Head Coach Daniel Bowden were named Rookie and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the Colonial Athletic Association after both helped the Seahawks to their second consecutive conference title last month.

Oliva Pinto, who won the league’s medalist honor at the conference tournament, also earned first-team All-CAA honors. He won a one-hole playoff on the 18th hole on Pinehurst #8 with a birdie after carding a one-under-par 70 in the final round to rise from fifth to first.

The talented freshman from Cordoba, Argentina, leads the Seahawks, who will be making their ninth trip as a team to the NCAA Regionals, with a 72.1 stroke average and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Oliva Pinto becomes the eighth Seahawk to earn CAA Rookie of the Year honors with the last being Thomas Eldridge in 2015.

Bowden, meanwhile, was honored as Coach of the Year for a second straight time. Bowden helped the Seahawks to the 2018 CAA championship, as an interim head coach, and was named head coach on May 31, 2018. UNCW posted a pair of top-two finishes this season, including the conference championship.

Bowden’s honor makes it five times the Seahawks have had the league’s Coach of the Year. Bowden joins former head coach Matt Clark, who also won it twice (2011 and 2012), and Grant Robbins (2000) on the honor list.

The Seahawks learn their destination later today when the regional fields an unveiled at 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. The team will be having a watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings on Old Eastwood Road in Wilmington.