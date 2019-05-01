UNCW holds vigil after deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The impacts of the UNC Charlotte shooting are felt across the state at its sister campus in the Port City.

UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli sent a message out to the campus community, calling what happened at UNCC “a deplorable act of violence that can never be erased from our collective memory.”

- Advertisement -

He also announced a vigil would be held on campus at the amphitheater to honor those impacted. The student-led vigil began at 6 p.m.

WWAY’s Matt Bennett spoke with an UNCW student who knows one of the shooting victims, Drew Pescaro. She said it hits close to home and makes her worry that something similar could happen here.

“It’s pretty scary that someone I went to school with for four years, I graduated with him, was involved with something like that,” student Nicki D’Alessio said. “It’s really scary to think about that happening here and going through that myself, but luckily it’s looking like he’s going to be okay.”

We will have more from the vigil on WWAY News at 11.

If you are a student who needs support, please contact the Counseling Center (910) 962-3746. Anyone with concerns about his or her personal safety should contact University Police (910) 962-2222.