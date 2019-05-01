WATCH: Teen runs 100-meter dash in 9.98 seconds

(CBS News) — A high school senior in Texas just ran a 100-meter dash in 9.98 seconds — that’s fast enough to be an Olympic final. Runner Matthew Boling, nicknamed “White Lightning,” broke his school’s record, and he may even be the fastest high school sprinter in the country, KHOU-TV reports.

Boling, who attends Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston, clocked an astounding 100-meter dash in 10.22 seconds last month, according to KHOU-TV. That was just the track star hitting his stride. Last week, Boling announced on Twitter that he broke his personal record.

New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98 #AMDG pic.twitter.com/bLAekQnx0z — Matthew Boling (@matthew_boling1) April 28, 2019

“New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98,” he wrote. The tweet received more than 11,000 retweets and several people responded with the hashtag #WhiteLightning.