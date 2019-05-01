Whiteville Police officers start wearing body cameras

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police Department announced that beginning Wednesday officers will be wearing body cameras.

The department says the bodycams will help contribute to officer safety, provide evidence for criminal prosecutions, and assist in citizen complaints.

Officers have been trained on their use with activation scenarios and various functions of the body cams.

The Whiteville Police Department says they are, “committed to enhancing the safety of the community and maintaining an atmosphere of transparency and trust.”