28-year-old man suffers stroke from cracking his neck

GUTHRIE, OK (KOCO) — A 28-year-old man who is a young father suffered a major stroke.

Josh Hader of Guthrie tore an artery in his neck leading to his brain. The cause of the stroke? He popped his neck.

“The moment I heard the pop, everything on my left side started to go numb,” Hader said. “I got up and tried to get an ice pack from the fridge, and I remember I couldn’t walk straight.”

His father-in-law rushed him to the emergency room.

“I had about six or seven nurses and doctors surrounding me,” Hader said.

“He could have formed more clot on that tear and had a life-ending stroke. He could have died,” said Dr. Vance McCollom at Mercy Hospital.

McCollom showed us Hader’s X-rays. Hader tore his vertebral artery, a crucial vessel leading to the brain.

