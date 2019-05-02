Bladen County sergeant warns of scam after getting scammed himself

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam after one of their own investigators fell for it.
First Sgt. Richard Allen says a scammer claiming to be from State Employees Credit Union Fraud Department called, saying there were fraudulent charges to his account.
- Advertisement -
The scammer verified his information including security questions and even sent a text message from State Employees Credit Union for a verification code.
She put him on hold and used the information to take $500 from his account.
Allen says if something similar happens to you to hang up and go to your local branch to confirm the fraudulent charges.