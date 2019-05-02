Bladen County sergeant warns of scam after getting scammed himself

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam after one of their own investigators fell for it.

First Sgt. Richard Allen says a scammer claiming to be from State Employees Credit Union Fraud Department called, saying there were fraudulent charges to his account.

The scammer verified his information including security questions and even sent a text message from State Employees Credit Union for a verification code.

She put him on hold and used the information to take $500 from his account.



Allen says if something similar happens to you to hang up and go to your local branch to confirm the fraudulent charges.