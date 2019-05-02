Carolina Beach restaurant to raise money for slain UNCC student’s family

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An area restaurant is giving back to a family who lost their son in the fatal shooting at UNC Charlotte earlier this week.

Police say Riley Howell tackled a gunman who opened fire in his classroom Tuesday, saving others’ lives but losing his own in the process.

Soul Flavor Kitchen and Bar in Carolina Beach is asking you to come out on Saturday to honor Howell’s heroic actions.

The restaurant says all proceeds from all sales from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will go to the Howell family.

“Hopefully this small gesture of support might lead us to a meaningful dialog so a tragedy like this does not occur again,” the restaurant told WWAY.