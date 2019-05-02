Wilmington-shot ‘Bolden’ finally hits theaters Friday

WILMIGNTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost here. After years of filming in the Port City, “Bolden” is heading to one local theater.

Starting tomorrow you can catch the much-anticipated biopic which tells of the life story of jazz musician Buddy Bolden. It was shot periodically in Wilmington since 2007.

There’s only one theater carrying the film, AMC on Cinema Drive in Wilmington.

Marty Siu did casting for extras actors several times while the film was being shot locally. She says there is a buzz ahead of Bolden’s release especially for those who took part in it.

“I am very excited to see it but I am also curious how in the world the editor put together 12 plus years of footage into one movie,” Siu said. “So I am going to be looking at the scenes and figuring out if that was from my time on Bolden, this was from the person ten years ago on Bolden and see how it all comes together.”

There will be five showings at AMC Wilmington Friday going from 11:45 a.m. to the final one at 9:45 p.m.