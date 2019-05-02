Hammerheads and YMCA team up for recreational soccer program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new partnership is bringing kids together across the region.

The Wilmington Hammerheads and YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina are teaming up to serve more kids and families through soccer.

Starting this fall, the partnership will provide a clear pathway for all youth soccer players.

The two organizations say this will make it more convenient for kids, families and volunteers.

Visit www.ymcasenc.org/soccer to learn more about the YMCA’s and Wilmington Hammerhead’s youth soccer programs.