Hammerheads and YMCA team up for recreational soccer program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new partnership is bringing kids together across the region.
The Wilmington Hammerheads and YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina are teaming up to serve more kids and families through soccer.
- Advertisement -
Starting this fall, the partnership will provide a clear pathway for all youth soccer players.
The two organizations say this will make it more convenient for kids, families and volunteers.
Visit www.ymcasenc.org/soccer to learn more about the YMCA’s and Wilmington Hammerhead’s youth soccer programs.