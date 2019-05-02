‘It just flung into my windshield’: Turtle smashes into car on SC road

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — If you haven’t heard of a flying turtle, today might be the day.

One man’s car got hit by a turtle that was flying through the air after another vehicle’s tire smacked the turtle into the air.

“I still don’t understand how it, like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield,” said John Gardner, who’s windshield is now shattered from where the tortoise hit.

He says stuff like this never happens to him, but Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., it did, while he was minding his own business driving into work down Highway 501 in Conway, near Lake Busbee.

The rear tire on a truck near him on the road hit a turtle, flinging it into Gardner’s windshield.

