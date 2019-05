Mission BBQ offers free sandwich to military during Armed Forces Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — During Armed Forces Week, a national barbecue chain will honor each branch of the military.

Mission BBQ, which has a location on South College Road in Wilmington, is giving a free sandwich to active duty members and veterans of a different branch every day.

Army: Monday, May 13

Marine Corps: Tuesday, May 14

Navy: Wednesday, May 15

Air Force: Thursday, May 16

Coast Guard, Friday, May 17

On Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. any active duty or veteran from any branch can get a free sandwich.