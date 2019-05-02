Mom: NC judge threatened to take her baby because she was breastfeeding in court

A North Carolina woman in Johnston County court for some traffic tickets says she was kicked out while she was breastfeeding her baby in a sling.

Danielle Bell said she was breastfeeding 3-month-old Penelope in the back of the courtroom last week as she waited for her traffic court case to be called. A deputy told her to leave, saying no children under 12 were allowed in the courtroom, she said.

Bell said she left, even though state and federal laws permit women to breastfeed in public facilities and she and the baby had been covered up by a sling.

“I felt discriminated against,” she said Monday. “This is the way she survives – by breastfeeding – because she refuses a bottle.”

She said she left Penelope with her husband in the hallway when she returned to the courtroom to speak with District Court Judge Resson Faircloth about her case. She said Faircloth told her not to bring the baby again.

