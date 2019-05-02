NCDOT recognized for drone use in disaster response

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is receiving national honors for its innovative use of drones during Hurricane Florence.

The department was awarded the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International’s XCELLENCE Award.

The award comes with $5,000 which will be given to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

“Utilizing drones and other technological advances helped NCDOT keep people safe during Hurricane Florence and aided all our recovery efforts,” said N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon. “Being recognized for this exemplifies exceptional teamwork coming together to use technology in ways we couldn’t even imagine just a few years ago and is an example of ingenuity at its best.”

More than a dozen drone teams flew more than 200 missions and captured 8,000 images after Florence which helped with aiding emergency response, planning detours, assessing future repair needs, and more.

WATCH

Interstate 40 at Exit 387 near Wallace, shot September 17, 2018

NC-12, Ocracoke Island, shot September 9, 2018.

Various (labeled in video), shot September 17, 2018.