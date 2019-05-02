Oak Island hopes splash pad to open by Memorial Day

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new addition in Oak Island that will have your kids jumping for joy to cool off this summer.

The Oak Island Splash Pad is close to being complete. Crews are hoping for it to be done by Memorial Day.

It’s part of the Middleton Redevelopment Project.



The splash pad marks the first step toward making the park fun for the whole community.

The splash pad will be followed by the construction of a new amphitheater.

Oak Island Parks and Recreation says everyone can get in on the splashingly good fun, including adults.